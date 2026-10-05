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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Ventura will make his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after winning at 19-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Baycurrent Classic.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3267-66-65-71-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-69-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.5980.790
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1350.596
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.144-0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.072-0.700
Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2460.685

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.135 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
  • Ventura ranked eighth in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.58% rate and earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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