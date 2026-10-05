Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Kristoffer Ventura sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Ventura will make his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after winning at 19-under in 2025.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|67-66-65-71
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.598
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.135
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.144
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.072
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.246
|0.685
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.598 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.135 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Ventura ranked eighth in Bogey Avoidance with a 12.58% rate and earned 373 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.