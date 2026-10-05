John Parry betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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John Parry sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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John Parry will tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11 in the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament features an $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after shooting 19-under last year.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has no recorded finishes in his recent performances.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.087
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.319
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.156
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.213
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.174
|0.626
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.319 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53.
- Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th, and he ranked 28th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.61%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.