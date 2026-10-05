Pierceson Coody betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (28th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Coody sported a -0.106 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.19% of the time.