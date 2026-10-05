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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody drains 48-footer for eagle on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

Pierceson Coody drains 48-footer for eagle on No. 7 at Bank of Utah

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The Baycurrent Classic takes place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026, featuring an $8 million purse. Defending champion Xander Schauffele won last year's event at 19-under.

Latest odds for Coody at the Baycurrent Classic.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5766-72-71-65-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1971-66-70-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D76+6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
  • Coody has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged -0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.342-0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.106-0.797
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.296-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1110.117
Average Strokes Gained: Total990.052-0.743

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (28th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Coody sported a -0.106 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
  • Coody ranked 56th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 739 points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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