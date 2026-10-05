Pierceson Coody betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Pierceson Coody drains 48-footer for eagle on No. 7 at Bank of Utah
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The Baycurrent Classic takes place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026, featuring an $8 million purse. Defending champion Xander Schauffele won last year's event at 19-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|66-72-71-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
- Coody has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.342
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.106
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.296
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.111
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.052
|-0.743
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (28th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Coody sported a -0.106 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.99, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
- Coody ranked 56th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 739 points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.