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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Keefer reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

John Keefer reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah

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Johnny Keefer heads to Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic, set for Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse and will be played on a 7,322-yard, par-71 layout.

Latest odds for Keefer at the Baycurrent Classic.

Johnny Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-67-62-69-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-70-62-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic6066-70-67-74-35.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-66E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5970-68-71-73+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT368-68-64-67-13133.750
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500

Johnny Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5490.402
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.395-0.015
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.3030.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.2470.448
Average Strokes Gained: Total570.3950.855

Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.7 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.395 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
  • Keefer accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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