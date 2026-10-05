Johnny Keefer betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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John Keefer reaches par-5 No. 9 in two, makes birdie at Bank of Utah
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Johnny Keefer heads to Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic, set for Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse and will be played on a 7,322-yard, par-71 layout.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-67-62-69
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-70-62-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.855 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.549
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.395
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.303
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.247
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.395
|0.855
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.7 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.395 mark that ranked 29th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Keefer accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.