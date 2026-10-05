Jordan Smith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.515 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.300 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 7th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.