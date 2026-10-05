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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan L Smith makes 28-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Jordan L Smith makes 28-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Jordan Smith heads to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, a tournament with an $8 million purse. This will mark Smith's first appearance at this event in the last five years.

Latest odds for Smith at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Smith's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has averaged 0.605 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5150.605
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3000.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.195-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.2150.247
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4060.707

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.515 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.300 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 7th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
  • Smith has earned 627 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.03% ranked 38th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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