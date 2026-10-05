Jordan Smith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Jordan L Smith makes 28-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Jordan Smith heads to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, a tournament with an $8 million purse. This will mark Smith's first appearance at this event in the last five years.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Smith's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has averaged 0.605 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.515
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.300
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.195
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.215
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.406
|0.707
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.515 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.300 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 7th with a 71.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- Smith has earned 627 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 64th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.03% ranked 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.