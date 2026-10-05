Odds Outlook: Defending champ Xander Schauffele returns to Japan as betting favorite

Collin Morikawa (+1600), who partnered with Clark at the Presidents Cup to go 1-2 together, defeated Hideki Matsuyama (+1800) in Singles to push the U.S. Team to a 17-13 victory. This week, both players are in the field as past champions. Both won titles at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club northeast of Tokyo, and each landed in the top 20 here last year. Morikawa (T14), the winner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, has battled consistent back issues for most of the summer and fall, but owns seven Tour victories in his career. Matsuyama (T20) enters with 11 Tour trophies on his mantel, but none in his last 45 starts, stretching back to January of 2025 when he mauled The Plantation Course at Kapalua. The Japanese crowd favorite this week owns eight consecutive paydays of T28 or better, including T14 or better in six.