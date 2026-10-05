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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Keita Nakajima returns to Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off Oct. 8-11, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Nakajima finished tied for 40th at 4-under.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the Baycurrent Classic.

Nakajima's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4073-67-74-66-4
2023T1270-63-69-69-9
2022T2873-69-70-68E

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Nakajima's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 1.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0720.427
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3780.539
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1960.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2310.159
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4851.300

Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has delivered a 0.378 mark. He has hit 71.38% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.43 putts per round, and he breaks par 21.74% of the time.
  • Nakajima currently ranks 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 288 points, while maintaining a 13.53% bogey avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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