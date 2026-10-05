Keita Nakajima betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has delivered a 0.378 mark. He has hit 71.38% of greens in regulation.

On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.43 putts per round, and he breaks par 21.74% of the time.