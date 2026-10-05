Keita Nakajima betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Keita Nakajima returns to Yokohama Country Club for the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off Oct. 8-11, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Nakajima finished tied for 40th at 4-under.
Nakajima's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|2023
|T12
|70-63-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T28
|73-69-70-68
|E
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Nakajima's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 1.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.072
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.378
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.196
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.231
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.485
|1.300
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has delivered a 0.378 mark. He has hit 71.38% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Nakajima has posted a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.43 putts per round, and he breaks par 21.74% of the time.
- Nakajima currently ranks 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 288 points, while maintaining a 13.53% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.