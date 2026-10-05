Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.092 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.