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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Taylor Pendrith will make his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to take place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse with Xander Schauffele defending his title after winning at 19-under last year.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Baycurrent Classic.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-73-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO Championship270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2890.181
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.092-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.015-0.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.365-0.885
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.184-0.809

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.092 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
  • Pendrith has earned 458 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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