Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Taylor Pendrith will make his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to take place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament features an $8 million purse with Xander Schauffele defending his title after winning at 19-under last year.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.289
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.092
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.015
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.365
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.184
|-0.809
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.092 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 458 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.