Alex Smalley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Alex Smalley's 249-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Tour Championship
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Smalley finished tied for fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Smalley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|2023
|T25
|68-69-67-70
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 25
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 25
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 25
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 25
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 25
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 25
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 25
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 25
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 25
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 25
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.083
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.394
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.031
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.123
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.632
|0.330
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.394 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.