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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
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-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley's 249-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Tour Championship

Alex Smalley's 249-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at Tour Championship

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Smalley finished tied for fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Smalley at the Baycurrent Classic.

Smalley's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T469-65-72-64-14
2023T2568-69-67-70-6

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 25The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
Nov. 16, 25Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
Oct. 26, 25Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
Oct. 12, 25Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
Oct. 5, 25Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
Sept. 14, 25Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
Aug. 3, 25Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
July 27, 253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
July 13, 25Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
July 6, 25John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
  • Smalley has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.083-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3940.574
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0310.170
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.123-0.400
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6320.330

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.394 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Smalley has accumulated 1,331 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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