Jinichiro Kozuma betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan watches his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Kozuma last competed in the Baycurrent Classic in 2022, finishing tied for 35th at 1-over. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Kozuma's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T35
|74-71-71-65
|+1
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kozuma's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kozuma's recent performances
- Kozuma has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kozuma has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kozuma's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.293
Kozuma's advanced stats and rankings
- Kozuma has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kozuma has posted a -0.175 mark in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Kozuma has delivered a -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kozuma as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.