Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Ren Yonezaw makes closing birdie at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
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Ren Yonezawa returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th last year at 8-under. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this tournament in Japan.
Yonezawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|73-68-65-70
|-8
|2024
|T22
|71-66-67-67
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Yonezawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Yonezawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
Yonezawa's recent performances
- Yonezawa has averaged 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yonezawa has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.159
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.743
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.687
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.871
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.718
|0.920
Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Yonezawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yonezawa sported a 0.743 mark. He hit 73.15% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Yonezawa delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. His putting has been a challenge area, with a -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting mark and 32.50 Putts Per Round.
- Yonezawa's overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.718 reflects solid performance, with 19.44% Bogey Avoidance and 12.96% Par Breakers this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.