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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ren Yonezaw makes closing birdie at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Ren Yonezaw makes closing birdie at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

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Ren Yonezawa returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 20th last year at 8-under. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances at this tournament in Japan.

Latest odds for Yonezawa at the Baycurrent Classic.

Yonezawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2073-68-65-70-8
2024T2271-66-67-67-9

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Yonezawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Yonezawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points

Yonezawa's recent performances

  • Yonezawa has averaged 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Yonezawa has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1590.079
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7430.529
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6870.219
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.8710.094
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7180.920

Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yonezawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yonezawa sported a 0.743 mark. He hit 73.15% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Yonezawa delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. His putting has been a challenge area, with a -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting mark and 32.50 Putts Per Round.
  • Yonezawa's overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.718 reflects solid performance, with 19.44% Bogey Avoidance and 12.96% Par Breakers this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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