Matt McCarty betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

McCarty has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.