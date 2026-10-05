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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Matt McCarty finished tied for 14th at ten-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for McCarty at the Baycurrent Classic.

McCarty's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1475-65-74-60-10

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.162-0.190
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.000-0.237
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.309-0.589
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3020.691
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.169-0.325

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty has a 0.000 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
  • McCarty ranks 48th with 838 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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