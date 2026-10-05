Matt McCarty betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Matt McCarty finished tied for 14th at ten-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
McCarty's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.162
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.000
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.309
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.302
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.169
|-0.325
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty has a 0.000 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
- McCarty ranks 48th with 838 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.