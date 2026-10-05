Michael Brennan betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Michael Brennan sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Michael Brennan will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament features an $8 million purse with Xander Schauffele defending his title after shooting 19-under last year.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|64-66-71-65
|-18
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T10
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|73-70-67-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-65-63-64
|-22
|500.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-64-73
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|65-69-63-74
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|72-68-70-71
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.150
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 1.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.695
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.272
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.553
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.085
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.500
|1.675
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 24.16% of the time.
- Brennan has accumulated 857 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.