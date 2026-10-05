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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
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-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Michael Brennan sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Michael Brennan will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament features an $8 million purse with Xander Schauffele defending his title after shooting 19-under last year.

Latest odds for Brennan at the Baycurrent Classic.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1364-66-71-65-18--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1069-65-69-69-8--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-70-67-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship166-65-63-64-22500.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-64-73-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2465-69-63-74-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4372-71-73-72+816.150

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 1.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6950.573
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2720.437
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.553-0.524
Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.0851.189
Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5001.675

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 68.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 24.16% of the time.
  • Brennan has accumulated 857 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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