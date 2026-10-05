Michael Brennan betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Brennan has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.