Chandler Phillips betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Chandler Phillips holes 26-foot approach for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship
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Chandler Phillips finished tied for 33rd at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Phillips's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of seven-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T22
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|39.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-65-66-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Phillips has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.011
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.585
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.304
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.249
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.043
|0.690
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.585 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 449 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.