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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips holes 26-foot approach for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

Chandler Phillips holes 26-foot approach for birdie on No. 9 at Biltmore Championship

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Chandler Phillips finished tied for 33rd at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Phillips at the Baycurrent Classic.

Phillips's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3370-69-68-66-7

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of seven-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-69-65-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2267-67-68-68-1039.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-69+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-65-66-67-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0110.382
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.585-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3040.738
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.249-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0430.690

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.585 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 449 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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