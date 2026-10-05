Jordan Spieth betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Jordan Spieth sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude
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Jordan Spieth finished tied for 41st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on his past performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Spieth's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T41
|70-66-74-67
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|65-69-72-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-69-65-67
|-11
|45.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|68-66-70-68
|-8
|22.429
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|71-69-73-67
|E
|6.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-70-73-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.250
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.089
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.145
|0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|-0.001
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.234
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.467
|0.822
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.145 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
- Spieth has compiled 762 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th) this season and ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.467.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.