PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude

Jordan Spieth sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at FedEx St. Jude

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jordan Spieth finished tied for 41st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on his past performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Spieth at the Baycurrent Classic.

Spieth's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021T4170-66-74-67-11

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Spieth's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1965-69-72-70-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-69-65-67-1145.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3168-66-70-68-822.429
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-77+10--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-69-69-69-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6671-69-73-67E6.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5673-70-73-74+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-79+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-62-73-66-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1869-72-70-68-156.250

Spieth's recent performances

  • Spieth has finished in the top-twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 1-under.
  • Spieth has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Spieth has averaged 0.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0890.051
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1450.439
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green81-0.001-0.271
Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2340.603
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4670.822

Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a 0.145 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71.
  • Spieth has compiled 762 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th) this season and ranks 48th in Strokes Gained: Total at 0.467.

All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW