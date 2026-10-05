Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.477 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.077 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59.

Neergaard-Petersen has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.