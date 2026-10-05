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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 for the Baycurrent Classic. He enters this $8 million tournament looking to build on his current form.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4770.513
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.077-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1880.170
Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.032-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2440.256

Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.477 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a -0.077 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
  • His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.244 ranks 75th on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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