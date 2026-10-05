Running with Rick: Hideki Matsuyama trending in right direction ahead of Baycurrent Classic

The PGA Tour heads to Yokohama Country Club in Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic. This event is only in its eighth year of existence, with all seven of the previous editions held in Japan. However, this will only be the second time it will be contested at Yokohama (with last year being the first). That means we lack the data and sample size to properly assess the course from a statistical viewpoint, but we can make some educated guesses and build some theories along the way.