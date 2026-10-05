Rickie Fowler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Rickie Fowler sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at BMW Championship
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Rickie Fowler finished fourth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon that finish in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Fowler's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|2023
|T2
|67-63-66-70
|-14
|2022
|T44
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|2021
|T57
|71-67-73-70
|-7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|68-73-66-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|63-68-67-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|71-69-71-66
|-3
|53.800
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|70-69-63-68
|-14
|50.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.178
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.231
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.170
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.257
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.496
|0.623
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (59th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fowler sported a 0.231 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Fowler accumulated 1,231 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 28th on TOUR, and he ranked 29th with a 13.66% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.