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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at BMW Championship

Rickie Fowler sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at BMW Championship

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Rickie Fowler finished fourth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set on improving upon that finish in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Fowler at the Baycurrent Classic.

Fowler's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024468-64-67-64-17
2023T267-63-66-70-14
2022T4470-71-71-71+3
2021T5771-67-73-70-7

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Fowler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3771-69-69-70-1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3468-73-66-72-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT863-68-67-70-1270.286
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1871-69-71-66-353.800
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1570-69-63-68-1450.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3869-66-68-67-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-82+17--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300

Fowler's recent performances

  • Fowler has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Fowler has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fowler has averaged 0.623 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1780.104
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2310.597
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.170-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2570.205
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.4960.623

Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.178 (59th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Fowler sported a 0.231 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 68.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
  • Fowler accumulated 1,231 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 28th on TOUR, and he ranked 29th with a 13.66% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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