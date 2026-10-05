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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman makes closing par to win Presidents Cup

Jacob Bridgeman makes closing par to win Presidents Cup

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Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the Baycurrent Classic. This $8 million tournament is held at a 7,322-yard, par-71 layout in Yokohama, Japan.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville166-67-64-61-26--
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT468-67-66-68-11--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship966-72-66-67-9--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3069-70-68-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-68-931
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-69-68-71-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2667-70-68-67-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4770-70-66-66-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 1.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1130.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3220.331
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.1160.044
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7571.019
Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0771.528

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.757 average this season. He ranks fifth with a 27.90 Putts Per Round average, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.82% of the time.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.322 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
  • Bridgeman ranks 13th with 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points and 12th with a 1.077 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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