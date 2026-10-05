Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the Baycurrent Classic. This $8 million tournament is held at a 7,322-yard, par-71 layout in Yokohama, Japan.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|1
|66-67-64-61
|-26
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|9
|66-72-66-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|69-70-68-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-68
|-9
|31
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.113
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.322
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.116
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.757
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.077
|1.528
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.757 average this season. He ranks fifth with a 27.90 Putts Per Round average, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.82% of the time.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.322 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 66.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- Bridgeman ranks 13th with 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points and 12th with a 1.077 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.