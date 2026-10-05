Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Bridgeman has one victory and two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.