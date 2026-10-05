Kevin Yu betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.68% of the time.