Kevin Yu betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship
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Kevin Yu finished tied for 20th at last year's Baycurrent Classic, shooting 8-under. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve upon his recent finishes at this $8 million event.
Yu's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|2024
|T16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at ten-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-62-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.25
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.335
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.141
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.042
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.072
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.447
|1.584
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.68% of the time.
- Yu has earned 441 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.