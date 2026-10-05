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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

Kevin Yu sinks 8-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at Biltmore Championship

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Kevin Yu finished tied for 20th at last year's Baycurrent Classic, shooting 8-under. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve upon his recent finishes at this $8 million event.

Latest odds for Yu at the Baycurrent Classic.

Yu's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2069-68-73-66-8
2024T1665-68-66-71-10

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at ten-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-69-70-64-15--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.25
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3350.430
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1410.515
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0420.114
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.0720.524
Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4471.584

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked second by breaking par 25.68% of the time.
  • Yu has earned 441 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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