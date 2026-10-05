Denny McCarthy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.022 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.