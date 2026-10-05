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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Denny McCarthy sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Denny McCarthy will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, featuring an $8 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is McCarthy's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-71+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-68-70-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.250
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.750

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.415-0.314
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0220.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.028-0.225
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5000.877
Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0360.407

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.022 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
  • McCarthy has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02% ranked 37th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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