Denny McCarthy betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Denny McCarthy sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Denny McCarthy will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic, featuring an $8 million purse. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is McCarthy's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.415
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.022
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.028
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.500
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.036
|0.407
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.022 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.02% ranked 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.