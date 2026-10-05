Adam Scott betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 10 at Sunday Singles
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Adam Scott finished tied for 27th at 7-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Scott's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.217
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.523
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.090
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.094
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.556
|0.237
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.523 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
- Scott ranked 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,218 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.