Adam Scott betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.523 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.