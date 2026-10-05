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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 10 at Sunday Singles

Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 10 at Sunday Singles

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Adam Scott finished tied for 27th at 7-under in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Scott at the Baycurrent Classic.

Scott's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2768-72-70-67-7

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Scott's recent performances

  • Scott has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has averaged 0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2170.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5230.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.090-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0940.118
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5560.237

Scott's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.523 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 22.15% of the time.
  • Scott ranked 29th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,218 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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