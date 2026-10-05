Davis Thompson betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Davis Thompson will compete in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time, teeing off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament features a $8.0 million purse, with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under victory in 2025.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- Thompson is competing in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-68-65-71
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 1.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.266
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.574
|1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.071
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.374
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.394
|1.074
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.574 (11th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.27% ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Thompson sported a 0.266 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 59th.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
- Thompson ranked 77th with 516 FedExCup Regular Season points and 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.