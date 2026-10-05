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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

Davis Thompson holes 186-yard shot for albatross on No. 5 at Wyndham

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Davis Thompson will compete in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time, teeing off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11. The tournament features a $8.0 million purse, with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under victory in 2025.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • Thompson is competing in the Baycurrent Classic for the first time in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6270-66-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-75+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-68-65-71-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top-ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 1.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2660.493
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5741.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.071-0.385
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.374-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3941.074

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.574 (11th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.27% ranked 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Thompson sported a 0.266 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 59th.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
  • Thompson ranked 77th with 516 FedExCup Regular Season points and 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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