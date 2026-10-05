Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Thorbjornsen delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.55% ranked 27th.

On the greens, Thorbjornsen posted a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.