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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen nearly aces No. 13, sets up birdie at BMW Championship

Michael Thorbjornsen nearly aces No. 13, sets up birdie at BMW Championship

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Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third at 16-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11, looking to improve upon last year's strong showing at this $8 million event.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Baycurrent Classic.

Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025369-69-66-64-16

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3766-66-75-72-1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4765-75-72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic169-64-66-63-18500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-68-71-70-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT766-68-65-69-1287.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-68-69-71-35.86
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • Thorbjornsen has one victory and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3300.519
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0080.194
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2450.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.268-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3150.972

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Thorbjornsen delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.55% ranked 27th.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen posted a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
  • Thorbjornsen has earned 1,036 FedExCup Regular Season points (38th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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