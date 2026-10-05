Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Michael Thorbjornsen nearly aces No. 13, sets up birdie at BMW Championship
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Michael Thorbjornsen returns to the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third at 16-under in 2025. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11, looking to improve upon last year's strong showing at this $8 million event.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 16-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T37
|66-66-75-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|65-75-72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|1
|69-64-66-63
|-18
|500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|66-68-65-69
|-12
|87.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.86
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has one victory and two top-ten finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.972 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.330
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.008
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.245
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.268
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.315
|0.972
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Thorbjornsen delivered a 0.245 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.55% ranked 27th.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen posted a -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 1,036 FedExCup Regular Season points (38th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.