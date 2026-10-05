Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 3-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.