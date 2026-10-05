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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Kurt Kitayama sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at BMW Championship

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Kurt Kitayama finished fifth at the Baycurrent Classic in 2024, shooting 15-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon last year's tied for 48th finish at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Kitayama at the Baycurrent Classic.

Kitayama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4870-73-72-67-2
2024569-68-63-65-15
2023T2969-71-70-65-5

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 15-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Kitayama's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2672-68-68-68-4--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1265-73-66-71-5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-69-66-68-1332.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4069-71-70-69-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4466-72-71-68-310.333
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2569-63-69-67-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5374-68-76-71+912.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2272-72-71-72-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1070-69-75-63-3145.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1972-67-66-74-551.800

Kitayama's recent performances

  • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 3-under.
  • Kitayama has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kitayama has averaged 0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3180.202
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6080.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.087-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1200.184
Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7200.534

Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.608 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
  • Kitayama's overall performance earned him 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 33rd on TOUR with a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total average (26th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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