Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Kurt Kitayama sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at BMW Championship
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Kurt Kitayama finished fifth at the Baycurrent Classic in 2024, shooting 15-under. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon last year's tied for 48th finish at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic.
Kitayama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|2024
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|2023
|T29
|69-71-70-65
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished fifth at 15-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T26
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|65-73-66-71
|-5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-69-66-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|69-71-70-69
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|10.333
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|74-68-76-71
|+9
|12.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-72-71-72
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-69-75-63
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.800
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 3-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.318
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.608
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.087
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.120
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.720
|0.534
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.608 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
- Kitayama's overall performance earned him 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 33rd on TOUR with a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total average (26th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.