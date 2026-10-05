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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

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Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 40th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the Baycurrent Classic.

Jaeger's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T4069-73-65-70-3

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-65-68-72-16--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5770-69-68-67-10--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2665-68-69-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.25
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.288-0.697
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0090.298
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3020.192
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2080.499
Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2300.292

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a 0.009 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
  • Jaeger ranked 83rd this season with 494 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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