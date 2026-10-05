Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.

Jaeger has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.