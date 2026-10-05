Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 40th at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Jaeger's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-65-68-72
|-16
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|70-69-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|65-68-69-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.25
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.288
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.009
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.302
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.208
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.230
|0.292
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.288 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a 0.009 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
- Jaeger ranked 83rd this season with 494 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.