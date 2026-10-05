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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Bank of Utah

Aldrich Potgieter sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Bank of Utah

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Aldrich Potgieter finished tied for 33rd at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the Baycurrent Classic.

Potgieter's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3377-65-68-68-6

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter has averaged -2.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4760.045
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.339-1.042
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.471-1.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.166-0.278
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.500-2.291

Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.339 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
  • Potgieter has earned 591 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 67th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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