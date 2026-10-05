Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.339 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.