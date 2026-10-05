Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Aldrich Potgieter sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at Bank of Utah
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Aldrich Potgieter finished tied for 33rd at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Potgieter's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of six-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has averaged 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -2.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.476
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.339
|-1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.471
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.166
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.500
|-2.291
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sports a -0.339 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 591 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.