Baycurrent Classic props: Can Sahith Theegala strike gold in FedExCup Fall again?
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DraftKings odds: Three players with a chance to win Baycurrent
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Players in This Article
The FedExCup Fall shifts to the international scene for the next four events. Defending champion Xander Schauffele (+800) is the DraftKings Sportsbook betting favorite at Yokohama Country Club in Japan for the second edition of the Baycurrent Classic at this venue. DraftKings is the place to shop markets outside of the outright favorite in the field of 72 players. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Winners without Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa or Hideki Matsuyama
Michael Thorbjornsen (+2100) heads across the Pacific Ocean to make another run at the Baycurrent Classic. Already a winner this season at the Rocket Classic in Detroit, he returns to Yokohama where he shared third place in 2025. The 25-year-old posted 66-64 in the final two rounds but could not catch Schauffele. The excellent tee-to-green player ranked second in Greens in Regulation at Yokohama last year and also circled three eagles.
Without a 36-hole cut in play, Sahith Theegala (+9600) will extend his streak of making the cut to 17 consecutive events, the fourth-longest streak on the PGA Tour. He has no problem making Par Breakers (No. 2 in eagles; No. 11 in birdies in 2026), but he has not hit the top 10 since March (T10 Texas Children’s Houston Open). Making his first start of the FedExCup Fall, Theegala arrives in Japan for the fifth consecutive year. I will remind you that his only Tour victory came in the fall of 2023. At almost +10000, I’m hooked.
Sahith Theegala drains 5-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at BMW Championship
Top 10, including ties: Max Greyserman (+405)
Greyserman made his debut at this event in 2024 and finished second to Nico Echavarria. The 2025 event moved to Yokohama Country Club, and he finished second again, this time to Schauffele. His 37-under aggregate across eight rounds is evidence he enjoys golf in Japan. For those concerned about his missed cut last week at the Bank of Utah Championship, I will remind you he posted 70-67 (-5) and missed the cut by a shot. He also cashed T10 in the first FedExCup Fall event in North Carolina.
The Ladder: Top 10, Top 20, Top 30 and Top 40, all including ties (+1436)
Remember, you can play these as singles or parlay them in any combination you choose!
- Top 10: Doug Ghim (+175) - Still searching for his first win in his 193rd start, Ghim led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last week in Utah and beat 117 other players. In his previous 13 starts on Tour, he’s cashed T31 or better 11 times, including his previous four starts.
- Top 20: Johnny Keefer (+125) - The 25-year-old is off to a flying start in the FedExCup Fall. After posting 62-65 on the weekend at the Biltmore Championship Asheville for T7, he followed with 62-69 in the final two rounds at the Bank of Utah Championship for T10. His game traveled this summer with a podium payday (T3) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.
- Top 30: Steven Fisk (-144) - Already a two-time winner on Tour, including the ISCO Championship in July, Fisk posted 37 under across his first eight rounds to open the FedExCup Fall. In that span, he signed for seven rounds of 67 or better. He only squared two bogeys last week at Black Desert Resort, the best in the field of 119 players.
- Top 40: Billy Horschel (-215) - I am riding Horschel, again, as he continues to play well in late summer/early fall. In three of his last five starts, he’s cashed T13 or better, including T13 at the Bank of Utah Championship last week. The Floridian was second in SG: Putting for the tournament and has not posted a round above 71 since the Genesis Scottish Open in mid-July.
Billy Horschel sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
Top 40: Home Country Parlay (+187)
Former champion Hideki Matsuyama (2021) and Ryo Hisatsune are fresh off plenty of reps in the Presidents Cup. Takumi Kanaya squared only three bogeys last week at the Bank of Utah Championship and hit the top five (T4) here in 2025. Keita Nakajima has made the cut just four times in his last eight starts. All four results are T23 or better and include a pair of top 5 paydays. There is no 36-hole cut this week.
Top 40, including ties, plus-money longshot: Ren Yonezawa (+190)
This market features only 10 players at plus-money, but based on event and course history, one stands out. Ranked No. 3 on the JGTO money list, Yonezawa won earlier this season and has produced back-to-back top-25 paydays at this event over the previous two seasons. He played his final 54 holes at Yokohama Country Club in 10 under in 2025 and cashed T20. His 65 in Round 3 was the lowest round of the day. In the 2024 edition at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, he cashed T22.
Will there be a hole-in-one?: Yes (+172) or No (-245)
On paper, this looks inviting, but please remember there are only three par-3 holes on the card and only 72 players in the field. The front nine has two opportunities (No. 3 plays 168 yards; No. 7 plays 182), while the inward nine has only one opportunity, a 237-yard monster (No. 16).
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