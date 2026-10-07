Baycurrent Classic props: Can Sahith Theegala strike gold in FedExCup Fall again?

Top 10: Doug Ghim (+175) - Still searching for his first win in his 193rd start, Ghim led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last week in Utah and beat 117 other players. In his previous 13 starts on Tour, he’s cashed T31 or better 11 times, including his previous four starts.

Top 20: Johnny Keefer (+125) - The 25-year-old is off to a flying start in the FedExCup Fall. After posting 62-65 on the weekend at the Biltmore Championship Asheville for T7, he followed with 62-69 in the final two rounds at the Bank of Utah Championship for T10. His game traveled this summer with a podium payday (T3) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

Top 30: Steven Fisk (-144) - Already a two-time winner on Tour, including the ISCO Championship in July, Fisk posted 37 under across his first eight rounds to open the FedExCup Fall. In that span, he signed for seven rounds of 67 or better. He only squared two bogeys last week at Black Desert Resort, the best in the field of 119 players.