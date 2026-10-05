Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.053 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sugiura sported a -0.356 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the greens, Sugiura has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has struggled with a -1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.00 Putts Per Round.