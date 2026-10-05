Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Yuta Sugiura sinks a eagle putt on No. 15 at Compliance Solutions
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Yuta Sugiura finished tied for sixth at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Sugiura's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Sugiura's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Sugiura's recent performances
- Sugiura has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sugiura has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.053
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.356
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.383
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.297
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.217
|-0.613
Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings
- Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.053 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sugiura sported a -0.356 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Sugiura has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has struggled with a -1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.00 Putts Per Round.
- Sugiura has managed an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate this season and has broken par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.