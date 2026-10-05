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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Yuta Sugiura betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Yuta Sugiura sinks a eagle putt on No. 15 at Compliance Solutions

Yuta Sugiura sinks a eagle putt on No. 15 at Compliance Solutions

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Yuta Sugiura finished tied for sixth at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Sugiura at the Baycurrent Classic.

Sugiura's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T668-68-67-64-13

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Sugiura's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Sugiura's recent performances

  • Sugiura has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sugiura has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sugiura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.053-0.123
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3560.015
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.383-0.327
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.297-0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.217-0.613

Sugiura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sugiura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.053 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sugiura sported a -0.356 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Sugiura has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season. On the greens, he has struggled with a -1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting average and 29.00 Putts Per Round.
  • Sugiura has managed an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate this season and has broken par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sugiura as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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