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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman's driving of green after double bogey is Shot of the Day

Austin Smotherman's driving of green after double bogey is Shot of the Day

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Austin Smotherman makes his debut in the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11, 2026. The tournament features an $8 million purse, with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under performance last year.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the Baycurrent Classic.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship163-62-65-68-26--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1766-68-68-65-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6766-71-67-73-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC77-75+12--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2468-67-68-68-1332.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he won with a score of 26-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2920.261
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6370.712
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.421-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.430-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0770.626

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.637 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
  • Smotherman ranks 80th with 498 FedExCup Regular Season points and 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.71%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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