Austin Smotherman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he won with a score of 26-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.