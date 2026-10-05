Austin Smotherman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Austin Smotherman makes his debut in the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11, 2026. The tournament features an $8 million purse, with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under performance last year.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-26
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|66-68-68-65
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|66-71-67-73
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|77-75
|+12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he won with a score of 26-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.626 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.292
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.637
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.421
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.430
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.077
|0.626
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.637 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Smotherman ranks 80th with 498 FedExCup Regular Season points and 101st in Bogey Avoidance at 15.71%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.