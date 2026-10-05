Michael Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.