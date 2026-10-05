Michael Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Michael Kim sinks 13-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
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Michael Kim finished tied for 56th at 1-over in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve on that performance at the $8 million tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-64-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|69-59-70-69
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-68-66
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-72-70-75
|+8
|16.150
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.316
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.056
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.061
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.470
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.271
|0.941
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
- Kim currently sits 61st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 695 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.