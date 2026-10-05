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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim sinks 13-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

Michael Kim sinks 13-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship

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Michael Kim finished tied for 56th at 1-over in last year's Baycurrent Classic. He returns to Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 looking to improve on that performance at the $8 million tournament.

Latest odds for Kim at the Baycurrent Classic.

Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5672-70-75-68+1

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-64-67-15--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5565-72-74-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5467-68-69-71-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-67-69-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT1069-59-70-69-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.316-0.198
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0560.401
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.061-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4700.824
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2710.941

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.056 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
  • Kim currently sits 61st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 695 points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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