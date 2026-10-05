A.J. Ewart betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a 0.052 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.