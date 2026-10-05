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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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2H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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A.J. Ewart will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. This tournament offers a $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Ewart at the Baycurrent Classic.

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • This is Ewart's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Ewart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1365-67-65-69-18--
Sep. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-69E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M Open5569-69-70-69-76.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2069-69-68-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3466-67-72-67-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7167-72-70-72-32.800
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-68-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1770-63-71-70-647.000

Ewart's recent performances

  • Ewart has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
  • Ewart has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ewart has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.262-0.420
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0520.061
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green82-0.004-0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5620.594
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.348-0.001

Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a 0.052 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
  • Ewart ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.91% and has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points (105th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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