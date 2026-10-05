A.J. Ewart betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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A.J. Ewart sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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A.J. Ewart will tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic. This tournament offers a $8 million purse with defending champion Xander Schauffele looking to repeat after his 19-under victory last year.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|65-67-65-69
|-18
|--
|Sep. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.262
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.052
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|-0.004
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.562
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.348
|-0.001
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sports a 0.052 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- Ewart ranks 13th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.91% and has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points (105th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.