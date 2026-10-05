Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee makes birdie on No. 12 at Sunday Singles
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Min Woo Lee returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 10th at 11-under.
Lee's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|2024
|T27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has averaged -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.360
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.051
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.242
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.075
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.729
|0.287
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- Lee's overall performance this season earned him 1,470 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 17th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.729 ranked 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.