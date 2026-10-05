Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.