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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee makes birdie on No. 12 at Sunday Singles

Min Woo Lee makes birdie on No. 12 at Sunday Singles

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Min Woo Lee returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 10th at 11-under.

Latest odds for Lee at the Baycurrent Classic.

Lee's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1073-65-67-68-11
2024T2769-69-69-65-8

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has averaged -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged 0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.360-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.051-0.157
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2420.201
Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0750.348
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7290.287

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.2 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
  • Lee's overall performance this season earned him 1,470 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 17th. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.729 ranked 24th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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