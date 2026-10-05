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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Sunday Singles

Collin Morikawa sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Sunday Singles

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Collin Morikawa finished tied for 14th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Latest odds for Morikawa at the Baycurrent Classic.

Morikawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1471-68-72-63-10
2024T5469-67-70-71-3
2023T4571-64-73-70-2
2022T771-68-67-69-5
2021T5071-65-72-71-9

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Morikawa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT1464-67-72-68-9--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT468-65-67-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5271-69-71-72+3--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1868-70-70-69-353.800
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship369-66-64-61-20350.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1773-65-73-72+365.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2970-65-68-69-823.250
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-72-74-68+310.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-72-70-72+17.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT467-68-69-67-13300.000

Morikawa's recent performances

  • Morikawa has three top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
  • Morikawa has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Morikawa has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3670.325
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.6640.370
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.043-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1060.351
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0940.747

Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.664 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.18% of the time.
  • Morikawa currently sits sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,229 points and ranked 11th with a 1.094 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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