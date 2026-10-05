Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Collin Morikawa sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Sunday Singles
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Collin Morikawa finished tied for 14th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Yokohama Country Club Oct. 8-11 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.
Morikawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|2024
|T54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|2023
|T45
|71-64-73-70
|-2
|2022
|T7
|71-68-67-69
|-5
|2021
|T50
|71-65-72-71
|-9
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T14
|64-67-72-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T52
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|53.800
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-66-64-61
|-20
|350.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|73-65-73-72
|+3
|65.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has three top-five finishes and six top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.367
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.664
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.043
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.106
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.094
|0.747
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.664 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.18% of the time.
- Morikawa currently sits sixth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,229 points and ranked 11th with a 1.094 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.