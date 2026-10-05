Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sported a 0.664 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.18% of the time.