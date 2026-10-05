PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa drains 23-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Max Homa drains 23-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max Homa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to take place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Homa will look to improve upon his tied for 40th finish last year where he posted a score of 4-under.

Latest odds for Homa at the Baycurrent Classic.

Homa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4073-67-73-67-4
2024T2773-66-67-66-8

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Homa's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-68-67-68-16--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2473-67-69-68-3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-74+4--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2871-69-67-71-230.833
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3967-70-68-68-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic267-66-68-64-19300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-67-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-71-71-67-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-70-72-70+110.250

Homa's recent performances

  • Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Homa has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Homa has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0980.070
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.158-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.087-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2810.281
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1340.140

Homa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.158 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
  • Homa currently ranks 52nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 767 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.134 (88th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Brian Harman betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
3H AGO
Collin Morikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW