Max Homa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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Max Homa drains 23-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Bank of Utah
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Max Homa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to take place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Homa will look to improve upon his tied for 40th finish last year where he posted a score of 4-under.
Homa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|2024
|T27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|73-67-69-68
|-3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|67-70-68-68
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-66-68-64
|-19
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-71-71-67
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-70-72-70
|+1
|10.250
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.098
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.158
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.087
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.281
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.134
|0.140
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.158 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
- Homa currently ranks 52nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 767 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.134 (88th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.