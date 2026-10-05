Max Homa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a -0.158 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.