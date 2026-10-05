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Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T5

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
B. James
Tot
-22
R4
-4

T7

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

-21

T7

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-21
R4
-9

T7

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

-21

T7

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-21
R4
-4

9

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

9

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Rico Hoey
PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

PHI
R. Hoey
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T10

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

-19

T10

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-19
R4
-2

T13

Alejandro Tosti
ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

ARG
A. Tosti
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T13

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T13

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T13

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-18
R4
-6
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3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah

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David Lipsky returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the Baycurrent Classic.

Lipsky's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5273-72-72-66-1
2023T4069-69-69-70-3

At the Baycurrent Classic

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2663-68-68-69-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-70-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3167-67-67-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--

Lipsky's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.388-0.299
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.082-0.540
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2250.273
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0870.162
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.159-0.405

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.082 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
  • Lipsky ranked 85th with 487 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.65% (98th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Bank of Utah Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

-26

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-26
R4
-3

2

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

-24

2

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-24
R4
-2

T3

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

-23

T3

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-23
R4
-7

T3

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

-23

T3

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-23
R4
-5

T5

Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4

-22

T5

USA
K. Streelman
Tot
-22
R4
-4
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