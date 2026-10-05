David Lipsky betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
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David Lipsky holes 35-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah
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David Lipsky returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 8-11, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.
Lipsky's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|2023
|T40
|69-69-69-70
|-3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|67-67-67-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.388
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.082
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.225
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.087
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.159
|-0.405
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.082 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Lipsky ranked 85th with 487 FedExCup Regular Season points and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.65% (98th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.