David Lipsky betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.540 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.