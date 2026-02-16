PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

A view of hole 18 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

A view of hole 18 at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

    The PGA TOUR heads to Pacific Palisades, California this week for the 2026 The Genesis Invitational. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Feb. 19-22, 2026
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,383 yards
    • Purse: $20.0 million
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    Betting profiles for the 2026 The Genesis Invitational

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 15, 2026

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at AT&T Pebble Beach

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 11, 2026

    AT&T Pebble Beach props: Don’t shy away from 'Without Scheffler' market

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW