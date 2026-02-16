Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.