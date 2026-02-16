PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)



    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club from Feb. 19-22, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 49th.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Genesis Invitational.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20254974-70-74-75+5
    2024MC75-71+4
    2023MC73-71+2
    2021T566-71-69-71-7

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished 49th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 7-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1770-71-70-68-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3267-71-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT867-69-64-67-1380.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-66-71-69-11300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT469-63-69-67-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT867-67-68-67-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1771-72-63-68-654.750

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.619-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.2630.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0440.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.2560.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.5831.083

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.619 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 1.263 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Signature Scroll: Morikawa's 29 minutes of agony

    Signature Scroll
