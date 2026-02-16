Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Matt Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California.
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club from Feb. 19-22, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 49th.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|49
|74-70-74-75
|+5
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2021
|T5
|66-71-69-71
|-7
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished 49th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 7-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-66-71-69
|-11
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|69-63-69-67
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|54.750
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.619
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.263
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.044
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.256
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.583
|1.083
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.619 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 1.263 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he ranked 10th by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
