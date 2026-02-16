PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth missed the cut at the 2025 Genesis Invitational after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 looking to improve upon last year's performance at the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Spieth at The Genesis Invitational.

    Spieth's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-74+6
    2024DQ66-
    2023MC74-70+2
    2022T2666-67-73-72-6
    2021T1568-68-73-71-4

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifteenth at 4-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-68+2--

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.1300.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.182-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.081-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.591-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.359-0.477

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a -0.182 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Spieth has earned 64 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 69th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

