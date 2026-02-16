PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada reacts to his shot onto the first green during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada reacts to his shot onto the first green during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for 24th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Conners at The Genesis Invitational.

    Conners' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2472-74-73-67-2
    2024T2470-65-70-74-5
    20236171-72-75-69+3
    2022MC72-71+1
    2021MC72-71+1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 5-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1240.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.4750.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.477-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.867-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.7460.648

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.475 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Conners currently sits 94th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Daniel Berger betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW