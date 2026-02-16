Corey Conners betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Corey Conners finished tied for 24th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at this event.
Conners' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|2024
|T24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|2023
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Conners' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 5-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.124
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.475
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.477
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.867
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.746
|0.648
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.475 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.867 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.40, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Conners currently sits 94th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
