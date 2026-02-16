Ben Griffin betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 44th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Griffin's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|2024
|T37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of three-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at two-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-69-65
|-12
|63.000
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.109
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.065
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.720
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.214
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.761
|1.266
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin has excelled around the greens, delivering a 0.720 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 26.04% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
