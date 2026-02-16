PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2025, shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Straka at The Genesis Invitational.

    Straka's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-76+10
    2024MC73-71+2
    2023T4570-71-70-72-1
    2022T1574-68-66-68-8
    2021T4370-71-73-71+1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 8-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.5640.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.8030.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.7230.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.087-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total52.1770.292

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.564 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.803 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 29.29% of the time.
    • Straka currently ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 419 and fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.177 average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

