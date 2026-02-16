Sepp Straka betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in 2025, shooting 10-over. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Straka's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2023
|T45
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|2022
|T15
|74-68-66-68
|-8
|2021
|T43
|70-71-73-71
|+1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 8-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.564
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.803
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.723
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.087
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|2.177
|0.292
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.564 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.803 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 74th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 29.29% of the time.
- Straka currently ranks ninth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 419 and fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.177 average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.