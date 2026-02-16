Sepp Straka betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Straka has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.

Straka has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.