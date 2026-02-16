PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his second shot on the first hole during day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



    Shane Lowry returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club from Feb. 19-22, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th.

    Latest odds for Lowry at The Genesis Invitational.

    Lowry's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3973-73-74-70+2
    2023T1469-69-71-68-7

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 7-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.331-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.8140.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.182-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.912-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.875-0.378

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.814 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 148 FedExCup Regular Season points (32nd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% (seventh).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

