Shane Lowry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Lowry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.

Lowry has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.