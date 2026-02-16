Shane Lowry betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his second shot on the first hole during day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club from Feb. 19-22, 2026. Lowry looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 39th.
Lowry's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|2023
|T14
|69-69-71-68
|-7
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 7-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged -0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.331
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.814
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.182
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.912
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.875
|-0.378
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.814 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 148 FedExCup Regular Season points (32nd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% (seventh).
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
