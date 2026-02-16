Tom Hoge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge looks to bounce back at The Riviera Country Club after finishing 54th at 12-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off Feb. 19-22 in Pacific Palisades, California for the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Hoge's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|54
|77-71-73-79
|+12
|2024
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|2023
|T14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2021
|T52
|72-69-73-72
|+2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished 54th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished eighth at 11-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.207
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.041
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.445
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.608
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.003
|-0.385
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
