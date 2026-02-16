PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)



    Tom Hoge looks to bounce back at The Riviera Country Club after finishing 54th at 12-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational. He'll tee off Feb. 19-22 in Pacific Palisades, California for the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Hoge at The Genesis Invitational.

    Hoge's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20255477-71-73-79+12
    2024866-70-70-67-11
    2023T1467-71-68-71-7
    2022MC74-71+3
    2021T5272-69-73-72+2

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished 54th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished eighth at 11-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.207-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.041-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.445-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.6080.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.003-0.385

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.207 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 26.54% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

