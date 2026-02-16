PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee finished tied for 48th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Lee at The Genesis Invitational.

    Lee's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4871-77-74-70+4
    2022MC77-70+5

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.500
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.749 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.4240.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.349-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.2480.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.361-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.383-0.358

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.349 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 417 FedExCup Regular Season points (10th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

