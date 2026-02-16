Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee finished tied for 48th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Lee's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|2022
|MC
|77-70
|+5
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Lee's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.749 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.424
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.349
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.248
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.361
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.383
|-0.358
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.424 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.349 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 417 FedExCup Regular Season points (10th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
