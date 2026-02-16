Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for third at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon his 2025 performance at The Genesis Invitational.
Rodgers' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2022
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2021
|T12
|71-69-70-69
|-5
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.099
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.058
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.461
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.260
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.878
|0.894
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.058 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Rodgers currently ranks 17th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 246 points this season.
- His bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 92nd on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
