PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for third at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on improving upon his 2025 performance at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The Genesis Invitational.

    Rodgers' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T369-71-68-71-9
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023MC75-70+3
    2022MC69-76+3
    2021T1271-69-70-69-5

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.0990.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0580.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.4610.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2600.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.8780.894

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.099 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.058 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers is delivering a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Rodgers currently ranks 17th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 246 points this season.
    • His bogey avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 92nd on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Marco Penge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Garrick Higgo betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW