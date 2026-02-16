PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
16M AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Gerard at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4572-68-66-72-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1170-67-71-68-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT270-66-64-65-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.3110.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.8080.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.1360.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.7330.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.7161.540

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.808 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 73.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
    • Gerard currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 558 points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

