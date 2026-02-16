Ryan Gerard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.808 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 73.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.