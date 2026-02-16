Ryan Gerard betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious tournament.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Gerard's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.842 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.311
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.808
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.136
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.733
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.716
|1.540
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.808 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 73.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- Gerard currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 558 points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.