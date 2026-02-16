PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey will compete in The Genesis Invitational for the first time in recent years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Hoey at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Hoey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Hoey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2450.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2880.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.472-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.834-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.7730.088

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.288 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    2026 The Genesis Invitational preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR returns to Riviera for The Genesis

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 16, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Betting Profile
    Official

    AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    1

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    -21

    T2

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    T2

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T6

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW