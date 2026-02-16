Richard Hoey betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Richard Hoey will compete in The Genesis Invitational for the first time in recent years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $20 million event.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Hoey's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Hoey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.245
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.288
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.472
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.834
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.773
|0.088
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.288 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.834 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.94, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.61% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.