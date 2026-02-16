Sam Burns betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 24th at two-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Burns' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|2024
|T10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2022
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2021
|3
|64-66-74-69
|-11
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Burns' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 11-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|9.500
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.396
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.436
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.630
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.353
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.555
|0.394
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (37th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Burns sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Burns delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 172nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Burns posted a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Burns earned 275 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 16th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 10.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
