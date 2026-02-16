Sam Burns betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Burns has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.