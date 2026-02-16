PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States reacts after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns finished tied for 24th at two-under in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Genesis Invitational.

    Burns' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2471-74-72-69-2
    2024T1070-71-68-67-8
    2023MC75-72+5
    2022MC71-76+5
    2021364-66-74-69-11

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 11-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT663-67-72-67-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-68-71-1725.273
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT468-67-67-68-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2870-71-66-68-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6171-64-67-74-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4570-69-72-72-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4767-71-72-68-29.500

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has an average of -0.411 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3960.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.4360.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.630-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.3530.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.5550.394

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (37th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Burns sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Burns delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 172nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Burns posted a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Burns earned 275 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 16th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 10.00% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

