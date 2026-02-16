PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Sam Stevens betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 31st at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Stevens at The Genesis Invitational.

    Stevens' recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3172-71-72-72-1

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.5130.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.4420.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.1450.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.416-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.6841.029

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.442 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

