Sam Stevens betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Sam Stevens finished tied for 31st at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Stevens' recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 1.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.513
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.442
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.145
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.416
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.684
|1.029
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.442 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
